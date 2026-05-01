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Mushel zhas
Mushel zhas, 2026 Screening times in Balkhash
2 May 2026
Mushel zhas Showtimes – 2 May 2026 Screenings in Balkhash
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2
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3
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RU
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Alem Cinema
g. Balhash, ul. Lenina, 32
2D, RU
18:10
from 2000 ₸
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