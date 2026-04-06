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Kinoafisha Films Moshenniki Moshenniki, 2026 Screening times in Balkhash 7 April 2026

Moshenniki Showtimes – 7 April 2026 Screenings in Balkhash

Tickets
All about film
Today 6 Tomorrow 7 Wed 8
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Alem Cinema g. Balhash, ul. Lenina, 32
2D, RU
15:40 from 2000 ₸ 21:20 from 2000 ₸ 23:10 from 2000 ₸
Moshenniki
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