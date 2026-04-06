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Moshenniki
Moshenniki, 2026 Screening times in Balkhash
6 April 2026
Moshenniki Showtimes – 6 April 2026 Screenings in Balkhash
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6
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7
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8
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Alem Cinema
g. Balhash, ul. Lenina, 32
2D, RU
15:40
from 2000 ₸
21:20
from 2000 ₸
23:10
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