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Kinoafisha Films Taptym-au seni 3 Taptym-au seni 3, 2026 Screening times in Balkhash 31 March 2026

Taptym-au seni 3 Showtimes – 31 March 2026 Screenings in Balkhash

Tickets
All about film
Today 30 Tomorrow 31
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Alem Cinema g. Balhash, ul. Lenina, 32
2D, RU
13:20 from 2000 ₸ 21:10 from 2000 ₸ 23:00 from 2000 ₸
Hoppers
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Taptym-au seni 3
Taptym-au seni 3
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Erekshe
Erekshe
2026, Kazakhstan, Sport, Romantic
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