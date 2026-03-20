Menu
Kinoafisha
Balkhash, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Erekshe
Erekshe, 2026 Screening times in Balkhash
25 March 2026
Erekshe Showtimes – 25 March 2026 Screenings in Balkhash
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Today
20
Tomorrow
21
Sun
22
Mon
23
Tue
24
Wed
25
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Erekshe?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Alem Cinema
g. Balhash, ul. Lenina, 32
2D, RU
13:20
from 2000 ₸
21:50
from 2000 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Erekshe
2026, Kazakhstan, Sport, Romantic
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
2026, USA, Drama, Horror, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Uylenu onay
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree