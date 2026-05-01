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Kinoafisha Films Pororo: Sweet Castle Adventure Pororo: Sweet Castle Adventure, 2026 Screening times in Balkhash 10 May 2026

Pororo: Sweet Castle Adventure Showtimes – 10 May 2026 Screenings in Balkhash

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 9 Sun 10
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Pororo: Sweet Castle Adventure? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Alem Cinema g. Balhash, ul. Lenina, 32
2D, RU
16:35 from 2000 ₸
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