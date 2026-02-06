Menu
Kinoafisha
Balkhash, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Tastamashy, ana!
Tastamashy, ana!, 2026 Screening times in Balkhash
Tastamashy, ana!, 2026 Screening times in Balkhash
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
6
Tomorrow
7
Sun
8
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Tastamashy, ana!?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Alem Cinema
g. Balhash, ul. Lenina, 32
2D, RU
20:05
from 2000 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Kopy v kino
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Tastamashy, ana!
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Send Help
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree