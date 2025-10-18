Menu
Kinoafisha
Balkhash, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя, 2025 Screening times in Balkhash
18 October 2025
Ыстық ұя Showtimes – 18 October 2025 Screenings in Balkhash
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
16
Tomorrow
17
Sat
18
Sun
19
Mon
20
Tue
21
Wed
22
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Ыстық ұя?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Alem Cinema
g. Balhash, ul. Lenina, 32
2D, RU
17:45
from 2000 ₸
21:20
from 2000 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ифрит 2
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree