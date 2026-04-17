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Kinoafisha Films Super Mario Galaxy Super Mario Galaxy, 2026 Screening times in Balkhash 19 April 2026

Super Mario Galaxy Showtimes – 19 April 2026 Screenings in Balkhash

Tickets
All about animated film
Today 17 Tomorrow 18 Sun 19
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Super Mario Galaxy? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Alem Cinema g. Balhash, ul. Lenina, 32
2D, RU
12:00 from 2000 ₸
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