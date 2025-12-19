Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Silent Night, Deadly Night Silent Night, Deadly Night, 2025 Screening times in Balkhash 22 December 2025

Silent Night, Deadly Night Showtimes – 22 December 2025 Screenings in Balkhash

Tickets
All about film
Today 19 Tomorrow 20 Sun 21 Mon 22 Tue 23 Wed 24
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Silent Night, Deadly Night? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Alem Cinema g. Balhash, ul. Lenina, 32
2D, RU
20:40 from 2000 ₸
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Silent Night, Deadly Night
Silent Night, Deadly Night
2025, USA / Canada, Horror
Tri kota. Puteshestvie vo vremeni
Tri kota. Puteshestvie vo vremeni
2025, Russia, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more