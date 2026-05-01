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Kinoafisha Films Gruzovichki Gruzovichki, 2026 Screening times in Balkhash 2 May 2026

Gruzovichki Showtimes – 2 May 2026 Screenings in Balkhash

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 2 Sun 3
Format
Group Screenings
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Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Alem Cinema g. Balhash, ul. Lenina, 32
2D, RU
11:00 from 2000 ₸ 16:25 from 2000 ₸
Men ushin omir sur
Men ushin omir sur
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Gruzovichki
Gruzovichki
2026, Russia, Animation
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Mushel zhas
Mushel zhas
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
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