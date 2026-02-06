Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Send Help Send Help, 2026 Screening times in Balkhash 7 February 2026

Send Help Showtimes – 7 February 2026 Screenings in Balkhash

Tickets
All about film
Today 6 Tomorrow 7 Sun 8
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Send Help? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Alem Cinema g. Balhash, ul. Lenina, 32
2D, RU
23:55 from 2000 ₸
Kopy v kino
Kopy v kino
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Tastamashy, ana!
Tastamashy, ana!
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Send Help
Send Help
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
Gashyqpyn sagan
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more