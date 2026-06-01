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Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6, 2026 Screening times in Balkhash
22 June 2026
Scary Movie 6 Showtimes – 22 June 2026 Screenings in Balkhash
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Alem Cinema
g. Balhash, ul. Lenina, 32
2D, RU
23:50
from 2000 ₸
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