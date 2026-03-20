Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic, 2026 Screening times in Balkhash 21 March 2026

Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic Showtimes – 21 March 2026 Screenings in Balkhash

Tickets
All about film
Today 20 Tomorrow 21 Sun 22 Mon 23 Tue 24 Wed 25
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Alem Cinema g. Balhash, ul. Lenina, 32
2D, RU
17:30 from 2000 ₸
Hoppers
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Erekshe
Erekshe
2026, Kazakhstan, Sport, Romantic
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
2026, USA, Drama, Horror, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Uylenu onay
Uylenu onay
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more