Menu
Kinoafisha
Balkhash, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic, 2026 Screening times in Balkhash
16 March 2026
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic Showtimes – 16 March 2026 Screenings in Balkhash
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
All about film
Today
13
Tomorrow
14
Sun
15
Mon
16
Tue
17
Wed
18
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Alem Cinema
g. Balhash, ul. Lenina, 32
2D, RU
23:40
from 2000 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
2026, USA, Drama, Horror, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Uylenu onay
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree