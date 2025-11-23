Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Now You See Me 3 Now You See Me 3, 2025 Screening times in Balkhash 23 November 2025

Now You See Me 3 Showtimes – 23 November 2025 Screenings in Balkhash

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 23
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Now You See Me 3? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Alem Cinema g. Balhash, ul. Lenina, 32
2D, RU
15:50 from 2000 ₸
The Running Man
The Running Man
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Auru
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Алло
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Shay v bol'shom gorode
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
№37
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more