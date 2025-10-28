Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films The Black Phone 2 The Black Phone 2, 2025 Screening times in Balkhash 28 October 2025

The Black Phone 2 Showtimes – 28 October 2025 Screenings in Balkhash

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 24 Sat 25 Sun 26 Mon 27 Tue 28 Wed 29
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for The Black Phone 2? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Alem Cinema g. Balhash, ul. Lenina, 32
2D, RU
23:40 from 2000 ₸
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película
La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Akennin balasy
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
The Black Phone 2
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more