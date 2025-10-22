Menu
The Black Phone 2, 2025 Screening times in Balkhash 22 October 2025

The Black Phone 2 Showtimes – 22 October 2025 Screenings in Balkhash

How do I book tickets for The Black Phone 2? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Alem Cinema g. Balhash, ul. Lenina, 32
2D, RU
15:30 from 2000 ₸ 23:00 from 2000 ₸
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ифрит 2
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Horror
