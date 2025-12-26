Menu
Films
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, 2025 Screening times in Balkhash
28 December 2025
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants Showtimes – 28 December 2025 Screenings in Balkhash
28 December 2025
Today
26
Tomorrow
27
Sun
28
Mon
29
Tue
30
Alem Cinema
g. Balhash, ul. Lenina, 32
2D, RU
11:00
from 2000 ₸
16:45
from 2000 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
