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Michael
Michael, 2026 Screening times in Balkhash
24 May 2026
Michael Showtimes – 24 May 2026 Screenings in Balkhash
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How do I book tickets for Michael?
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
Alem Cinema
g. Balhash, ul. Lenina, 32
2D, RU
14:20
from 2000 ₸
20:50
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