Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Return to Silent Hill Return to Silent Hill, 2026 Screening times in Balkhash 28 January 2026

Return to Silent Hill Showtimes – 28 January 2026 Screenings in Balkhash

Tickets
All about film
Today 27 Tomorrow 28
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Return to Silent Hill? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Alem Cinema g. Balhash, ul. Lenina, 32
2D, RU
23:40 from 2000 ₸
Koz timesin
Koz timesin
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Taube
Taube
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Qushaqtashy mama
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
2026, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more