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Күн батыстан шыққанда
Күн батыстан шыққанда, 2027 Screening times in Atyrau
16 June 2026
Күн батыстан шыққанда Showtimes – 16 June 2026 Screenings in Atyrau
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Arsenal 3D (Atyrau)
g. Atyrau, 3 mkrn Avangard, 40A, TTs «Ataba», 2 etazh
2D
22:00
from 1700 ₸
Kinoplexx Atyrau
g. Atyrau, TRK Atyrau, pr. Satpaeva, 17 A
2D, KZ
23:40
from 1700 ₸
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