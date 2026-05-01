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Kinoafisha Films Qut Qut, 2026 Screening times in Atyrau 2 June 2026

Qut Showtimes – 2 June 2026 Screenings in Atyrau

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 30 Sun 31 Mon 1 Tue 2 Wed 3
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Arsenal 3D (Atyrau) g. Atyrau, 3 mkrn Avangard, 40A, TTs «Ataba», 2 etazh
2D, KZ
12:05 from 1700 ₸
The Mandalorian & Grogu
The Mandalorian & Grogu
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Papasynyn qyzy
Papasynyn qyzy
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In the Grey
In the Grey
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The American Dream
The American Dream
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Bogatyri
Bogatyri
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Hotya by kinoda 4
Hotya by kinoda 4
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Ne odna doma 3. Vypusknoy
Ne odna doma 3. Vypusknoy
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Passenger
Passenger
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Qut
Qut
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Qamau
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Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie
Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie
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Rufus: The Sea Serpent Who Couldn't Swim
Rufus: The Sea Serpent Who Couldn't Swim
2025, Norway / Belgium / Germany, Animation, Family
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