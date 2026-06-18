Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Hotya by kinoda 4 Hotya by kinoda 4, 2026 Screening times in Atyrau 24 June 2026

Hotya by kinoda 4 Showtimes – 24 June 2026 Screenings in Atyrau

Tickets
All about film
Today 18 Tomorrow 19 Sat 20 Sun 21 Mon 22 Tue 23 Wed 24
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Hotya by kinoda 4? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Arsenal 3D (Atyrau) g. Atyrau, 3 mkrn Avangard, 40A, TTs «Ataba», 2 etazh
2D, KZ
17:35 from 2400 ₸ 21:25 from 2600 ₸
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Disclosure Day
Disclosure Day
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller, Action
Hotya by kinoda 4
Hotya by kinoda 4
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Curly Burly
Curly Burly
2026, Denmark, Animation, Family, Fantasy
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Evolution
Evolution
2026, Spain, Animation
Iggy the Eagle
Iggy the Eagle
2025, Poland, Adventure, Animation, Family
The Cure
The Cure
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
Pressure
Pressure
2026, Great Britain, Drama, War, History
Papasynyn qyzy
Papasynyn qyzy
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more