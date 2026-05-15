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Hotya by kinoda 4
Hotya by kinoda 4, 2026 Screening times in Atyrau
15 May 2026
Hotya by kinoda 4 Showtimes – 15 May 2026 Screenings in Atyrau
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15
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
Arsenal 3D (Atyrau)
g. Atyrau, 3 mkrn Avangard, 40A, TTs «Ataba», 2 etazh
2D, KZ
15:50
from 2600 ₸
18:30
from 2800 ₸
21:15
from 2800 ₸
Kinoplexx Atyrau
g. Atyrau, TRK Atyrau, pr. Satpaeva, 17 A
2D, KZ
11:00
from 2600 ₸
13:30
from 2600 ₸
14:20
from 2900 ₸
20:40
from 3200 ₸
22:20
from 3200 ₸
23:50
from 3200 ₸
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