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Hotya by kinoda 4
Hotya by kinoda 4, 2026 Screening times in Atyrau
12 May 2026
Hotya by kinoda 4 Showtimes – 12 May 2026 Screenings in Atyrau
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
Arsenal 3D (Atyrau)
g. Atyrau, 3 mkrn Avangard, 40A, TTs «Ataba», 2 etazh
2D, KZ
20:00
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21:45
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23:35
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