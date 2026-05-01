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Kinoafisha Films Hotya by kinoda 4 Hotya by kinoda 4, 2026 Screening times in Atyrau 7 May 2026

Hotya by kinoda 4 Showtimes – 7 May 2026 Screenings in Atyrau

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 7 Fri 8 Sat 9 Sun 10
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Hotya by kinoda 4? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Arsenal 3D (Atyrau) g. Atyrau, 3 mkrn Avangard, 40A, TTs «Ataba», 2 etazh
2D, KZ
20:00 from 3000 ₸ 21:45 from 3000 ₸ 23:35 from 3000 ₸
Kinoplexx Atyrau g. Atyrau, TRK Atyrau, pr. Satpaeva, 17 A
2D, KZ
19:50 from 3200 ₸ 21:30 from 3200 ₸
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