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Kinoafisha Films Kuzgi samal Kuzgi samal, 2026 Screening times in Atyrau 2 May 2026

Kuzgi samal Showtimes – 2 May 2026 Screenings in Atyrau

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 2 Sun 3
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Arsenal 3D (Atyrau) g. Atyrau, 3 mkrn Avangard, 40A, TTs «Ataba», 2 etazh
2D, KZ
15:25 from 2800 ₸
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