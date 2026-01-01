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Kinoafisha Films Qara Qara, 2026 Screening times in Atyrau 3 May 2026

Qara Showtimes – 3 May 2026 Screenings in Atyrau

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Arsenal 3D (Atyrau) g. Atyrau, 3 mkrn Avangard, 40A, TTs «Ataba», 2 etazh
2D, KZ
19:20 from 3000 ₸
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