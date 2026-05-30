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Kinoafisha Films Passenger Passenger, 2026 Screening times in Atyrau 31 May 2026

Passenger Showtimes – 31 May 2026 Screenings in Atyrau

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Today 30 Tomorrow 31
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx Atyrau g. Atyrau, TRK Atyrau, pr. Satpaeva, 17 A
2D, RU
23:40 from 3400 ₸
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