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Kinoafisha Films Moshenniki Moshenniki, 2026 Screening times in Atyrau 28 April 2026

Moshenniki Showtimes – 28 April 2026 Screenings in Atyrau

Tickets
All about film
Today 27 Tomorrow 28 Wed 29
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Arsenal 3D (Atyrau) g. Atyrau, 3 mkrn Avangard, 40A, TTs «Ataba», 2 etazh
2D, RU
21:45 from 1700 ₸
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Перiште
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Protector
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Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
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Tuysqan
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Handbok för superhjältar
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