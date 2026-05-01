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Scotty
Scotty, 2025 Screening times in Atyrau
31 May 2026
Scotty Showtimes – 31 May 2026 Screenings in Atyrau
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx Atyrau
g. Atyrau, TRK Atyrau, pr. Satpaeva, 17 A
2D, RU
11:20
from 2600 ₸
12:50
from 2600 ₸
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