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Kinoafisha Films Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer, 2026 Screening times in Atyrau 18 April 2026

Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer Showtimes – 18 April 2026 Screenings in Atyrau

Tickets
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Today 17 Tomorrow 18 Sun 19
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Arsenal 3D (Atyrau) g. Atyrau, 3 mkrn Avangard, 40A, TTs «Ataba», 2 etazh
2D, KZ
19:00 from 3000 ₸
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