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Kinoafisha Films Pororo: Sweet Castle Adventure Pororo: Sweet Castle Adventure, 2026 Screening times in Atyrau 21 May 2026

Pororo: Sweet Castle Adventure Showtimes – 21 May 2026 Screenings in Atyrau

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 21 Fri 22
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Pororo: Sweet Castle Adventure? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Arsenal 3D (Atyrau) g. Atyrau, 3 mkrn Avangard, 40A, TTs «Ataba», 2 etazh
2D
10:40 from 2400 ₸ 12:00 from 2400 ₸
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