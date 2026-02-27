Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Abay bol Abay bol, 2026 Screening times in Atyrau 28 February 2026

Abay bol Showtimes – 28 February 2026 Screenings in Atyrau

Tickets
All about film
Today 27 Tomorrow 28 Sun 1
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Abay bol? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Arsenal 3D (Atyrau) g. Atyrau, 3 mkrn Avangard, 40A, TTs «Ataba», 2 etazh
2D, KZ
19:40 from 3000 ₸ 22:25 from 3000 ₸
Kinoplexx Atyrau g. Atyrau, TRK Atyrau, pr. Satpaeva, 17 A
2D, KZ
10:50 from 2600 ₸ 12:30 from 2600 ₸ 22:10 from 3400 ₸ 23:50 from 3400 ₸
Songy mahabbat
Songy mahabbat
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Abay bol
Abay bol
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Scream 7
Scream 7
2026, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Scarlet
Scarlet
2025, Japan / USA, Action, Adventure, Animation
GOAT
GOAT
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport
Bear Kid: Super Hero
Bear Kid: Super Hero
2024, China, Adventure, Animation
It Will Find You
It Will Find You
2025, Australia, Horror, Thriller
Skazka o tsare Saltane
Skazka o tsare Saltane
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more