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Kinoafisha Films Bear Country Bear Country, 2026 Screening times in Atyrau

Bear Country, 2026 Screening times in Atyrau

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Today 25
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx Atyrau g. Atyrau, TRK Atyrau, pr. Satpaeva, 17 A
2D, RU
22:00 from 3200 ₸
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