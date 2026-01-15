Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Zhumaqtan bilet Zhumaqtan bilet, 2026 Screening times in Atyrau

Zhumaqtan bilet, 2026 Screening times in Atyrau

Tickets
All about film
Today 15
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Zhumaqtan bilet? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Arsenal 3D (Atyrau) g. Atyrau, 3 mkrn Avangard, 40A, TTs «Ataba», 2 etazh
2D, RU
19:45 from 2800 ₸
Qushaqtashy mama
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Акыркы дем
Акыркы дем
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Gipnoz
Gipnoz
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Oiyn
Oiyn
2026, Kazakhstan, Detective
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
2026, USA, Horror
Zhumaqtan bilet
Zhumaqtan bilet
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Drama
Dastur: Teris bata
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more