Films
Zhumaqtan bilet
Zhumaqtan bilet, 2026 Screening times in Atyrau
Zhumaqtan bilet, 2026 Screening times in Atyrau
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Today
15
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Zhumaqtan bilet?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Arsenal 3D (Atyrau)
g. Atyrau, 3 mkrn Avangard, 40A, TTs «Ataba», 2 etazh
2D, RU
19:45
from 2800 ₸
