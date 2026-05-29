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The American Dream
The American Dream, 2026 Screening times in Atyrau
30 May 2026
The American Dream Showtimes – 30 May 2026 Screenings in Atyrau
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Arsenal 3D (Atyrau)
g. Atyrau, 3 mkrn Avangard, 40A, TTs «Ataba», 2 etazh
2D
19:55
from 3000 ₸
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