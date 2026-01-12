Menu
Kinoafisha
Atyrau, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Oiyn
Oiyn, 2026 Screening times in Atyrau
Oiyn, 2026 Screening times in Atyrau
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Today
12
Tomorrow
13
Wed
14
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Oiyn?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Arsenal 3D (Atyrau)
g. Atyrau, 3 mkrn Avangard, 40A, TTs «Ataba», 2 etazh
2D
23:55
from 2600 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Primate
2026, USA, Horror
Oiyn
2026, Kazakhstan, Detective
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
2025, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree