Films
Dastur: Teris bata
Dastur: Teris bata, 2025 Screening times in Atyrau
8 January 2026
Dastur: Teris bata Showtimes – 8 January 2026 Screenings in Atyrau
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Today
8
Tomorrow
9
Sat
10
Sun
11
KZ
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Arsenal 3D (Atyrau)
g. Atyrau, 3 mkrn Avangard, 40A, TTs «Ataba», 2 etazh
2D, KZ
18:10
from 2600 ₸
20:05
from 2600 ₸
22:00
from 2600 ₸
Kinoplexx Atyrau
g. Atyrau, TRK Atyrau, pr. Satpaeva, 17 A
2D, KZ
23:40
from 2500 ₸
