Films
Plan «Sh»
Plan «Sh», 2025 Screening times in Atyrau
10 December 2025
Plan «Sh» Showtimes – 10 December 2025 Screenings in Atyrau
About
Showtimes
Arsenal 3D (Atyrau)
g. Atyrau, 3 mkrn Avangard, 40A, TTs «Ataba», 2 etazh
2D, KZ
17:40
from 2400 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Plan «Sh»
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
A Mouse Hunt for Christmas
2025, Norway, Family, Comedy
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
2025, Japan, Action, Animation, Fantasy
Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue
2025, USA / Germany / India, Animation, Family
Die, My Love
2025, Canada / USA, Comedy, Drama, Horror
