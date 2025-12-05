Menu
Kinoafisha
Atyrau, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Plan «Sh»
Plan «Sh», 2025 Screening times in Atyrau
Plan «Sh», 2025 Screening times in Atyrau
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Tomorrow
5
Sat
6
Sun
7
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Plan «Sh»?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Arsenal 3D (Atyrau)
g. Atyrau, 3 mkrn Avangard, 40A, TTs «Ataba», 2 etazh
2D, KZ
17:40
from 2600 ₸
Kinoplexx Atyrau
g. Atyrau, TRK Atyrau, pr. Satpaeva, 17 A
2D, KZ
22:20
from 3200 ₸
23:50
from 3200 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Plan «Sh»
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
A Mouse Hunt for Christmas
2025, Norway, Family, Comedy
Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue
2025, USA / Germany / India, Animation, Family
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
2025, Japan, Action, Animation, Fantasy
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Die, My Love
2025, Canada / USA, Comedy, Drama, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree