Menu
Kinoafisha
Atyrau, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Gold'n Rahat
Gold'n Rahat, 2025 Screening times in Atyrau
Gold'n Rahat, 2025 Screening times in Atyrau
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Tomorrow
7
Sat
8
Sun
9
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Gold'n Rahat?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Arsenal 3D (Atyrau)
g. Atyrau, 3 mkrn Avangard, 40A, TTs «Ataba», 2 etazh
2D, KZ
20:20
from 2800 ₸
Kinoplexx Atyrau
g. Atyrau, TRK Atyrau, pr. Satpaeva, 17 A
2D, KZ
14:50
from 2900 ₸
16:10
from 2900 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Synyptas
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Gold'n Rahat
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
Bear Claw Camp
2025, Portugal / Spain, Adventure, Comedy, Family
The Truce
2025, Spain / Kazakhstan, Drama
La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog
2025, Belgium / France / USA, Animation
The New Little Mermaid: Ocean Girl
2021, China, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree