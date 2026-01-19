Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Акыркы дем Акыркы дем, 2025 Screening times in Atyrau 21 January 2026

Акыркы дем Showtimes – 21 January 2026 Screenings in Atyrau

Tickets
All about film
Today 19 Tomorrow 20 Wed 21
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Акыркы дем? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Arsenal 3D (Atyrau) g. Atyrau, 3 mkrn Avangard, 40A, TTs «Ataba», 2 etazh
2D, KZ
15:40 from 2400 ₸ 21:45 from 2600 ₸
Qushaqtashy mama
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Акыркы дем
Акыркы дем
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Dastur: Teris bata
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Prostokvashino
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Oiyn
Oiyn
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Detective
Gipnoz
Gipnoz
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
2026, USA, Horror
Primate
Primate
2026, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more