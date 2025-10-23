Menu
Kinoafisha Films Baqyt qushagynda Baqyt qushagynda, 2025 Screening times in Atyrau 23 October 2025

Baqyt qushagynda Showtimes – 23 October 2025 Screenings in Atyrau

Thu 23 Fri 24 Sat 25 Sun 26
How do I book tickets for Baqyt qushagynda? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Arsenal 3D (Atyrau) g. Atyrau, 3 mkrn Avangard, 40A, TTs «Ataba», 2 etazh
2D
16:05 from 2400 ₸ 18:05 from 2600 ₸ 20:05 from 2600 ₸ 22:05 from 2600 ₸ 00:05 from 2600 ₸
2D, RU
00:05 from 2600 ₸
