Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Baqyt qushagynda Baqyt qushagynda, 2025 Screening times in Atyrau

Baqyt qushagynda, 2025 Screening times in Atyrau

Tickets
All about film
Thu 23 Fri 24 Sat 25 Sun 26
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Baqyt qushagynda? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Arsenal 3D (Atyrau) g. Atyrau, 3 mkrn Avangard, 40A, TTs «Ataba», 2 etazh
2D
16:05 from 2400 ₸ 18:05 from 2600 ₸ 20:05 from 2600 ₸ 22:05 from 2600 ₸ 00:05 from 2600 ₸
2D, RU
00:05 from 2600 ₸
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bolgan oqiga
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Black Phone 2
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
2025, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Ифрит 2
Ифрит 2
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Horror
Sketch
Sketch
2024, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy
Miss Moxy
Miss Moxy
2025, Netherlands / Belgium, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more