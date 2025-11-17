Menu
Kinoafisha
Atyrau, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Auru
Auru, 2025 Screening times in Atyrau
17 November 2025
Auru Showtimes – 17 November 2025 Screenings in Atyrau
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
16
Tomorrow
17
Tue
18
Wed
19
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Auru?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Arsenal 3D (Atyrau)
g. Atyrau, 3 mkrn Avangard, 40A, TTs «Ataba», 2 etazh
2D, KZ
23:10
from 2600 ₸
23:35
from 2600 ₸
Kinoplexx Atyrau
g. Atyrau, TRK Atyrau, pr. Satpaeva, 17 A
2D, KZ
22:00
from 2500 ₸
22:10
from 2500 ₸
00:10
from 2500 ₸
00:20
from 2500 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Running Man
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog
2025, Belgium / France / USA, Animation
Bear Claw Camp
2025, Portugal / Spain, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Gold'n Rahat
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree