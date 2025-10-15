Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Bolgan oqiga Bolgan oqiga, 2025 Screening times in Atyrau 15 October 2025

Bolgan oqiga Showtimes – 15 October 2025 Screenings in Atyrau

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 14 Wed 15
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Bolgan oqiga? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Arsenal 3D (Atyrau) g. Atyrau, 3 mkrn Avangard, 40A, TTs «Ataba», 2 etazh
2D, KZ
17:35 from 2400 ₸ 22:50 from 2600 ₸
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bolgan oqiga
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Miss Moxy
Miss Moxy
2025, Netherlands / Belgium, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ифрит 2
Ифрит 2
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Horror
Sketch
Sketch
2024, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy
Junglilau
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more