Films
Fleak
Fleak, 2025 Screening times in Atyrau
10 February 2026
Fleak Showtimes – 10 February 2026 Screenings in Atyrau
All about animated film
Today
10
Tomorrow
11
Arsenal 3D (Atyrau)
g. Atyrau, 3 mkrn Avangard, 40A, TTs «Ataba», 2 etazh
2D, RU
10:45
from 1700 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Kopy v kino
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Tastamashy, ana!
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
The Pout-Pout Fish
2025, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Qiyal
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Taube
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Qyzym
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Bir tup alma agashy
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Qiyal
2024, Kazakhstan, Comedy
