Menu
Kinoafisha
Atyrau, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Scarlet
Scarlet, 2025 Screening times in Atyrau
8 March 2026
Scarlet Showtimes – 8 March 2026 Screenings in Atyrau
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Trailers
Facts
All about animated film
Today
6
Tomorrow
7
Sun
8
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Scarlet?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Arsenal 3D (Atyrau)
g. Atyrau, 3 mkrn Avangard, 40A, TTs «Ataba», 2 etazh
2D, RU
12:20
from 2600 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Songy mahabbat
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Abay bol
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
2026, USA, Drama, Horror, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Scream 7
2026, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Scarlet
2025, Japan / USA, Action, Adventure, Animation
Bear Kid: Super Hero
2024, China, Adventure, Animation
Tyoshcha 2
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree